Thirteen-year-old Lucia Heaney, a pupil at Rainey Endowed Grammar School, is one of four students from County Derry to receive a top prize.

The others are Anna Gilloway (11) from Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, Dungiven; and Teddie Curran (3) and Faye Kelly (10), both pupils at Ardnashee Special School & College, Derry.

All were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville said ‘were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill and creativity’.

The art work by Lucia Heaney which caught the eye of the competition's judges.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955.

