Magherafelt Reds holding 'Legends Day' in memory of much loved team mate Richard Purvis

By Stanley Campbell
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:22 BST
A special 'Legends Day' is being by Magherafelt Reds Football Club in memory of former team mate RIchard Purvis who sadly passed away earlier this year.

The annual event will be held at Meadowbank Sports Arena on Saturday (July 27), and good turnout would be much appreciated by the organisers.

Past players will take on the current Reds team with a 12 o'clock kick off.

A Club spokesperson said: "This year we have decided to introduce a cup for the winning team in memory of our friend, previous captain and team mate Richard Purvis who sadly passed away in May of this year.

Richard Purvis was a former Magherafelt Reds FC player. Credit: FamilyRichard Purvis was a former Magherafelt Reds FC player. Credit: Family
Richard Purvis was a former Magherafelt Reds FC player. Credit: Family
"We have also decided a donation will be made from our legends day to help raise vital funds for mental health services in our local community.

"Richard’s family will decide on their organisation of choice for donation.”

All support would be appreciated and anyone wishing to make a private donation to such a worthy cause should contact a Club committee member.

