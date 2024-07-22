Magherafelt Reds holding 'Legends Day' in memory of much loved team mate Richard Purvis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A special 'Legends Day' is being by Magherafelt Reds Football Club in memory of former team mate RIchard Purvis who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event will be held at Meadowbank Sports Arena on Saturday (July 27), and good turnout would be much appreciated by the organisers.

Past players will take on the current Reds team with a 12 o'clock kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Club spokesperson said: "This year we have decided to introduce a cup for the winning team in memory of our friend, previous captain and team mate Richard Purvis who sadly passed away in May of this year.

Richard Purvis was a former Magherafelt Reds FC player. Credit: Family

"We have also decided a donation will be made from our legends day to help raise vital funds for mental health services in our local community.

"Richard’s family will decide on their organisation of choice for donation.”

All support would be appreciated and anyone wishing to make a private donation to such a worthy cause should contact a Club committee member.