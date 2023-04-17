Register
Magherafelt Royal British Legion to celebrate Coronation of King Charles III

The Magherafelt Branch of the Royal British Legion are holding an event to celebrate the King’s Coronation on Saturday, May 6, in Meadowbank Arena, Magherafelt.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST

There will be various artists taking part including Friendly Faces who will be providing entertainment for the children. Gary Wilson from Enniskillen will be the compere for the day and their will be local bands providing musical items together with displays of traditional dancing.

There will be Bouncy castles and two local talented singers, John Burns from Maghera, and Emma Caskey, from Magherafelt, will also be keeping the crowds entertained. It is hoped to have a few stalls as well at the event,

and no event would be complete without Tea / Coffee, shortbread and biscuits and an ice-cream van.

Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt.Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt.
Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt.

A 5 a side football competition to mark the occasion will be taking part involving primary school children, and the Inaugural Kings Cup will be presented to the winners to mark this momentous occasion.

Everyone is welcome to attend as we celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III, following 70 years of loyal service by his mother, the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Proceedings kick off from 2.00pm to 6.00pm and we would encourage everyone to attend.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

