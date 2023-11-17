Magherafelt security alert: 'viable device' removed from scene
The incident at the Leckagh Drive area of Magherafelt and which had resulted in the evacuation of some homes, has now ended.
Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Police received a report shortly after 9:35am on Friday, November 17 of a suspicious object located at the front of a property in the area.
"The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations.
"A number of homes in the area were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area. Residents have now returned to their homes and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding.
"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 381 17/11/23.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.