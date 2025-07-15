Magherafelt: Townspeople asked their views on how they would like to see old Market Yard redeveloped

The people of Magherafelt are being asked for their views on how they would like to see the town's historic market yard redeveloped.

A consultation is currently underway to ascertain the opinions of townspeople.

The former livestock market at Rainey Street has been empty for several years with various plans mooted for its redevelopment, including a hotel.

Irish language group, Glór Machaire Fíolta, are behind the online consultation which closes on July 25.

They say they want to hear the views and ideas of the whole community.

A major clean up has been carried out at the location in recent weeks.

The buildings are listed as being of architectural importance dating back to 1834 when a pork market was opened.

The former Market Yard in Magherafelt.

In 2017 Market Yard Ltd announced plans for its regeneration after restoring the boundary wall the prevous year.

Judging by social media comments, most people would like to see the site turned into a mixed-use development.

The consultation can be accessed here