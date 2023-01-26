A special service was held recently at Magheragall Parish to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the church’s Mother’s Union.
The church welcomed visitors from neighbouring Mother’s Unions and the service was led by the Rector Nicholas Dark and Lay Reader John Williams.
The Mother Union's Diocesan President Sally Cotter also addressed the service.
A spokesperson said: “The Mothers' Union would like to thank our church for all the support we receive throughout the year for the many different projects we support.”
Doreen Lindsey from Magheragall Mother's Union at the 80th anniversary service
Members of the Magheragall Branch led the singing during the anniversary service. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
The Magheragall Branch was supported by Members of Lisburn & Derriaghy District MU. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Bronwen Dark Magheragall MU Branch Leader welcomed the Congregation to the 80th anniversary service. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
