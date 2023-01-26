Register
John Williams, Lay Reader Magheragall, Bronwen Dark, Magheragall Branch Leader, Sally Cotter, President of The Mothers Union, Rev. Nicholas Dark, Rector of Magheragall Parish & Doreen Lindsey, Magheragall MU. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Magheragall Parish celebrates Mother's Union 80th anniversary

A special service was held recently at Magheragall Parish to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the church’s Mother’s Union.

By Julie-Ann Spence
4 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 4:15pm

The church welcomed visitors from neighbouring Mother’s Unions and the service was led by the Rector Nicholas Dark and Lay Reader John Williams.

The Mother Union's Diocesan President Sally Cotter also addressed the service.

A spokesperson said: “The Mothers' Union would like to thank our church for all the support we receive throughout the year for the many different projects we support.”

Magheragall Parish celebrates Mother's Union 80th anniversary

Doreen Lindsey from Magheragall Mother's Union at the 80th anniversary service

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Magheragall Parish celebrates Mother's Union 80th anniversary

Members of the Magheragall Branch led the singing during the anniversary service. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Magheragall Parish celebrates Mother's Union 80th anniversary

The Magheragall Branch was supported by Members of Lisburn & Derriaghy District MU. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

4. INUS-25-01-23-Magheragall MU 2-NIRupload.jpg

Bronwen Dark Magheragall MU Branch Leader welcomed the Congregation to the 80th anniversary service. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

