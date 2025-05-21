Magheragall Parish Church welcomed veterans to VE Day commemoration service

The Exhortation was read by the Rev. Nicholas Dark, the Royal British Legion Lisburn Branch Chaplain and minister at Magheragall Parish Church.
Parishioners and guests where treated to a lovely lunch in the Parish Hall after the Service.
1. Magheragall Parish Church holds service to commemorate 80th anniversary of VE Day
Veterans and parishioners commemorated the anniversary of VE at the special service Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
2. Magheragall Parish Church holds service to commemorate 80th anniversary of VE Day
Veterans and parishioners commemorated the anniversary of VE at the special service Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
3. Magheragall Parish Church holds service to commemorate 80th anniversary of VE Day
Veterans and parishioners commemorated the anniversary of VE at the special service Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
4. Magheragall Parish Church holds service to commemorate 80th anniversary of VE Day
Veterans and parishioners commemorated the anniversary of VE at the special service Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni