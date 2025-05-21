Veterans and parishioners commemorated the anniversary of VE at the special serviceplaceholder image
Magheragall Parish Church welcomed veterans to VE Day commemoration service

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st May 2025, 15:07 BST
Magheragall Parish Church recently welcomed members of the Regimental Association of the Royal Irish Regiment Lisburn Branch and the UDR CGC Lisburn Branch Veterans for the VE Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration Service.

The Exhortation was read by the Rev. Nicholas Dark, the Royal British Legion Lisburn Branch Chaplain and minister at Magheragall Parish Church.

Parishioners and guests where treated to a lovely lunch in the Parish Hall after the Service.

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

