Magheragall WLOL celebrates 90th anniversary ahead of this year’s Twelfth commemorations

Magheragall Women's First, WLOL 151, recently celebrated its 90th anniversary.

The lodge was formed at a meeting held under the auspices of Antrim District No. 3 in Magheragall Recreation Hall on Friday, December 15, 1933, at 8pm.The officers installed at that inaugural meeting were:WM: Sister Mrs. Mary AndersonDM: Mrs. WatsonChap: Barbara M BrownTreas: Mrs. M A Price1st Com: Margaret Greer2nd Com: Annie E Gordon3rd Com: C Olga S Mackey5th Com: Mrs. KerridgeTyler: Lizzie VaughnAt this first gathering, the next meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, January 2, 1934. To this day, the lodge continues to meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 8pm.

The lodge opened with 35 members, growing to a total of 40 by the end of its first year. As of 2023, the lodge had 23 members, with an additional six new members recently initiated.

Initially, meetings were held in the Magheragall Recreation Hall, also known as the B Special Hut, located on the grounds of Magheragall Primary School.

The ladies of Magheragall WLOL recently celebrated the lodge's 90th anniversary. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

The lodge continued to meet there until the construction of the Low Quarter Orange Hall, 37a Ballinderry Road, Magheragall Lisburn, which was completed and opened in 1938.

Magheragall Women's First, WLOL 151, played a significant role in fundraising efforts for the building of the new hall.

Ninety years later, the lodge continues to thrive, with some relatives of the original officers still involved.