Magheramorne road tragedy claims man’s life

Police have confirmed a man has died after a road traffic collision in the Magheramorne area of Larne.

By The Newsroom
8 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 4:30pm

The tragedy occurred following a single-vehicle collision on the Craiganee Road shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday (March 8).

PSNI Sergeant Smart said: “Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The man sadly passed away at the scene.

“The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area, or who may have witnessed what happened or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1707 of 08/03/23.”

