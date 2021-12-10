Magherarmorne lights up for Christmas season with help from long-time resident

James McDowell ushered in the festive season at the Presbyterian Church with the minister, Rev Dr Michael Barry, acting as MC for the evening.

James joined the local silver band while still at school and was conductor and bandmaster for many years, so it was fitting that band members regaled the large numbers gathered for the event with carols.

Following the switching on, James with guests and band members enjoyed refreshments including delicious mince pies baked as usual by Mrs Rosie Robinson.

James, centre front, with his daughter Judith, grandchildren Jamie and Ryan, Rev Barry and some band members.

