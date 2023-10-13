Prisoners at Magilligan have picked up a record 28 creative writing awards in the annual Koestler Arts competition.

Koestler Arts is UK prison arts charity, which encourages people in the criminal justice system to change their lives by participating in the arts.

One Gold, two Silver, three Bronze, two Outstanding Debut Awards, five Highly Commended and 15 Commended awards were collected by the Magilligan prisoners. One prisoner also picked up a platinum award in the UK–wide screenplay category.

Two poems from the creative writing group were also selected to be included in Koestler's biennial poetry anthology, distributed to prison libraries all over the UK.

Gary Milling, Governor at Magilligan Prison, said: “This is the highest number of Koestler creative writing awards we have ever received in any year. I’m also delighted that ‘Time In’, the Magilligan prison magazine produced by prisoners, got a Gold Award as it reflects a collective project. They are all well-deserved winners."

Governor Milling added: “This is all about building self-esteem, encouraging those people in our care to lead more positive lives by motivating them to participate and achieve in the arts.”

John Graham, head of education at the Magilligan campus of the North West Regional College, said: “We are delighted that students in Magilligan have been awarded an unprecedented number of Koestler Awards in Creative Writing.

