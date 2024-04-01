Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unilever is recalling certain packs of Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks because they may contain pieces of metal.

The Food Standards Agency said the possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The affected packs are 3 x100ml, with one of the following batch codes L3324, L3325, L3326, L3327, L3328 printed on the side of the box and a best before date of November 2025.

Some packs of Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks are being recalled because they may contain pieces of metal. Picture: Magnum

A Magnum spokesperson said: “Magnum is taking the precautionary measure of recalling a limited number of Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks 3 x 100ml due to internal safety checks showing that they may contain small pieces of metal.

"The safety of the people that buy and use our products is always our number one priority which is why we are recalling these products.

"No other Magnum products are affected – we apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation.”