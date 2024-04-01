Magnum ice creams urgently recalled over fears they may contain metal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Unilever is recalling certain packs of Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks because they may contain pieces of metal.
The Food Standards Agency said the possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.
The affected packs are 3 x100ml, with one of the following batch codes L3324, L3325, L3326, L3327, L3328 printed on the side of the box and a best before date of November 2025.
A Magnum spokesperson said: “Magnum is taking the precautionary measure of recalling a limited number of Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks 3 x 100ml due to internal safety checks showing that they may contain small pieces of metal.
"The safety of the people that buy and use our products is always our number one priority which is why we are recalling these products.
"No other Magnum products are affected – we apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation.”
Anyone who has purchased one of the affected packs is asked not to eat the product but should call the Careline on 0800 678 1031 for further guidance.