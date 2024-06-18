Members from Portadown and Craigavon Motorcycle Club went along to the home to show off their bikes and interacted with residents and family members.

Activities coordinator Michelle Jones said the event enabled residents to reminisce about the sights, sounds and smells of motorbikes.

"Amanda Best and I were hoping to bring joy and happiness to our residents with something different this year for Father’s Day so we were happy to be able to organise this event with help from Tracey McBurney Field,” she said.

"Our social events are organised with individual tastes in mind and with the idea that our residents could try new things.”

