Major revamp for Manor Park – a popular walking venue in Moneymore village
There will also be much needed improvements to the car park, pathways, and drainage within the site by Mid Ulster District Council.
A spokesperson said: "As a result, the park will be closed to the public from Monday 11 September while works are ongoing. It is anticipated that this will be in effect for 12 weeks.
"Alternative walking, play area and outdoor recreation space can be found on the Moneyhaw Road, adjacent to Moneymore Recreation Centre. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank residents for their co-operation."
Local DUP Councillor Wesley Brown said he was delighted to see the work progressing.
"It will make a major improvement to this much used park, by walkers, young people and the general public. Well done to Mid Ulster District Council directors for these works."