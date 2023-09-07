Register
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Major revamp for Manor Park – a popular walking venue in Moneymore village

Manor Park in Moneymore is getting a major revamp this autumn including the installation of new low level lighting.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:47 BST
There will also be much needed improvements to the car park, pathways, and drainage within the site by Mid Ulster District Council.

A spokesperson said: "As a result, the park will be closed to the public from Monday 11 September while works are ongoing. It is anticipated that this will be in effect for 12 weeks.

The popular Manor Park in Moneymore is in for a revamp this autumn. Credit: Google Maps
"Alternative walking, play area and outdoor recreation space can be found on the Moneyhaw Road, adjacent to Moneymore Recreation Centre. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank residents for their co-operation."

Local DUP Councillor Wesley Brown said he was delighted to see the work progressing.

"It will make a major improvement to this much used park, by walkers, young people and the general public. Well done to Mid Ulster District Council directors for these works."

