Manor Park in Moneymore is getting a major revamp this autumn including the installation of new low level lighting.

There will also be much needed improvements to the car park, pathways, and drainage within the site by Mid Ulster District Council.

A spokesperson said: "As a result, the park will be closed to the public from Monday 11 September while works are ongoing. It is anticipated that this will be in effect for 12 weeks.

The popular Manor Park in Moneymore is in for a revamp this autumn. Credit: Google Maps

"Alternative walking, play area and outdoor recreation space can be found on the Moneyhaw Road, adjacent to Moneymore Recreation Centre. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank residents for their co-operation."

Local DUP Councillor Wesley Brown said he was delighted to see the work progressing.