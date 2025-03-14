Major traffic delays in Lurgan as main arterial route is closed to traffic by the PSNI due to 'unstable building'
William Street, which is usually full of traffic jams due to the nearby railway crossing, is completely closed to traffic due to this unstable building.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “William Street in Lurgan remains closed in both directions due to an unstable building. There is no vehicle access between Charles Street and Church Place.
"Delays are to be expected in surrounding areas and the road is likely to remain closed for some time. Please avoid if possible.”
Diversions are in place between Church Place - Kiln Road and Annesborough Road.
Currently there are long delays across the town due to this sudden closure and particularly in Charles Street, Lurgan.
Last year after part of the Irish National Forester’s became temporarily unstable during renovation work, North Street was closed for several weeks.