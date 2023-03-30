Making Mid Ulster an age-friendly district where older people are valued

The Age Friendly Alliance Mid Ulster has held its first meeting which was hosted by Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry in the Council Chamber, Dungannon.

The Council has received funding from the Public Health Agency to develop, implement and facilitate a 3-year Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan in partnership with relevant organisations, and with executive level buy-in from delivery partners.

A new structure that aligns Age Friendly with the Community Planning process has been agreed with the formation of an Age Friendly Alliance to deliver the Age Friendly aspirations contained within the draft 3-year Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan, currently out for consultation until Friday May 12.

Welcoming members of the Age Friendly Alliance Mid Ulster to Dungannon, Council Chair, Councillor Corry said: “As a Council we are very supportive of this initiative and our combined efforts will make the Council area a place where you can grow older without any barriers to living a healthy and fulfilling life and where you feel you are a valued member of society.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry pictured welcoming representatives of The Age Friendly Alliance Mid Ulster.

Following his appointment during the meeting as Chair of the Age Friendly Alliance Mid Ulster, Ryan Black, the Council’s Strategic Director of Communities and Place said: “To make our Age Friendly Strategy and action plan work, we need the support of all stakeholders to ensure that they deliver what is needed to have a thriving Age Friendly community. By working collectively with all stakeholders and interested parties we can all do our part to ensure that this the Mid Ulster District is a great place to grow older. I look forward to seeing the outworking of our collective progress over the next 12 months.”

When completed, the three-year Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan will provide the framework to ensure Mid Ulster is an age-friendly district where older people are valued, engaged, and supported to live healthy, active, fulfilling lives.