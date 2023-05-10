Register
Mallusk incinerator: campaigners call for support as judicial review looms

Campaigners opposed to plans for a controversial waste treatment facility in Newtownabbey are calling for the public’s backing ahead of a judicial review into the proposal’s refusal.

By Russell Keers
Published 10th May 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:36 BST

Arc21, the umbrella waste management group for six councils in the east of Northern Ireland, had proposed to construct the incinerator and waste sorting plant on the Boghill Road in Mallusk, but the plans were refused in March of last year by the then Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

Citing the 5,000 objections to the proposals, she said the facility could result in an increased market for waste disposal and discourage recycling.

The lawfulness of that decision, maintained by the Department since Mrs Mallon left office, is under joint challenge from Arc21 and Indaver, the private company that would seek to become the principal operator of the proposed incinerator on arc21’s behalf. They claim it went against a recommendation from officials to approve the project.

An artist's impression of the proposed waste treatment facility.An artist's impression of the proposed waste treatment facility.
Arc21 and Indaver have appealed the minster’s decision and a judicial review court hearing is due to begin on Tuesday, June 6.

The Department for Infrastructure announced in September 2017 that full planning permission had been granted for the facility at the Hightown Quarry site. However, in 2018 the Court of Appeal ruled that Stormont officials did not have the legal authority to grant permission for the facility.

No-Arc21, the community group established to highlight residents’ concerns over the plans, is again calling on the local community to oppose the plans.

Colin Buick, chairman of No-Arc21, said: ‘‘We cannot understand how this project for a waste incinerator at Hightown is still being pursued despite the undeniable arguments laid out in our objection campaign which, supported by thousands of local people, led to the outright refusal of planning permission for the project last year.

“We are again calling on the local community to get behind No-Arc21 in advance of the judicial review hearing in June to ensure that arc21 and Indaver understand the strength of feeling which remains against the project.

“We would also request that all candidates in the upcoming council selections support our group as we enter this next critical phase of our campaign.’’

