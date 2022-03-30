Mallusk incinerator: Campaigners welcome Minister’s decision

arc21, made up of six constituent local authorities in Northern Ireland, was behind proposals for the residual waste treatment facility in the Boghill Road area of Newtownabbey.

The facility was designed to deal with waste from a significant portion of the population and includes Mechanical and Biological Treatment, Energy from Waste Thermal Treatment and Incinerator Bottom Ash Treatment facilities, plus a Refuse Derived Fuel Bale Storage building and an administration/visitor centre.

No-Arc21 was established to highlight community concerns regarding arc21’s proposal to develop a waste incinerator and associated facilities in the Mallusk area. It is made up of representatives from Mallusk, north Belfast and south Antrim area.

No Arc21 campaigners have been opposing the plans for almost a decade.

On Sunday (March 27), it was announced that planning permission has been refused for the multi-million pound facility.

Minister Mallon said: “I consider that this development for a residual waste treatment facility in the former Hightown Quarry of Boghill Road should be refused. I have carefully considered all the information before me and I have listened to the concerns of local people and their public representatives. There have been in excess of 5,000 objections to this application.”

Welcoming the Minister’s announcement, No-Arc21 Chairman Colin Buick said: “First and foremost, I want to pay tribute to all those in our local community who supported the campaign against this unwanted incinerator. No-Arc21 have sought to provide a voice for the thousands of people who oppose the arc21 incinerator plans and we are delighted that this work has paid off.

“I would also like to thank those elected representatives who have stood with us over the years from across the political spectrum and to the current Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon, who has taken absolutely the correct decision in refusing this white elephant project.”

Following the collapse of the Assembly in 2017, DfI announced in September 2017 that full planning permission had been granted for the waste disposal facility at the Hightown Quarry site. However, the Court of Appeal subsequently ruled that Stormont officials did not have the legal authority to grant such permission.

Calling for an end to appeals, Mr Buick concluded: “Our group would now make a clear and direct call to arc21 Acting Chief Executive Tim Walker. The time has come to cease in your attempts to get planning approval for the Hightown incinerator.

“Arc21 should officially announce that this project is no longer being pursued and the procurement process should be halted. We will be watching with interest and we will continue to defend our community if required.”