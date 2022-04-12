Mallusk residents ‘concerned’ about Traveller accommodation planning application

The accommodation proposal for the Hydepark Lane area was submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council last month.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “On March 16 Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Planning Section received a planning application for the development of Lands at number 4 and number 7 Hydepark Lane, Mallusk. The proposed development is 28 mobile home plots for Traveller accommodation. The application will be processed in due course.”

A resident in the recently constructed private development of Mill Bridge spoke to the Newtownabbey Times to highlight concerns.

Mill Bridge. (Pic by Google).

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “A few residents were made aware of possible plans for a field at the rear of our homes in December and a meeting was held. A number of local councillors attended the meeting and tried to alleviate our concerns about the possible Traveller accommodation.

“There was no movement on this since December and our worries had eased, but last week a local councillor informed us that the application had been submitted. We were horrified to hear the plans, which are very sketchy, have been submitted to the council.

“There is currently only one way in and one way out of Mill Bridge and the field can only be accessed via this road. The current infrastructure is not suitable for the additional vehicles it is estimated would be using the site. There are a lot of young families in the area and the increased traffic volume could be dangerous for children out playing.

“I know the majority of residents in the area are opposed to the proposals.”

Commenting on the proposal, South Antrim Alliance Stormont candidate John Blair said: “Both I and my local council colleague, Andrew McAuley, have spoken with local residents who have expressed concern about this application and we intend to meet more formally with these residents soon.

“The application, albeit one that is still in the earliest stages of the process, came as a surprise for a number of reasons, not least of all the fact that it is, as far as I am aware, outside local development zoning limits.”