Mallusk retailer Samuel Johnston Baby thanks customers for TinyLife support

A Mallusk business has joined with its customers in support of Northern Ireland’s only premature and sick baby charity.

By Helena McManus
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:54 pm
Samuel Johnston Baby marketing manager, Donna McCullough with Sarah Wilson from TinyLife and Bella, the office pet.

Long-established nursery retailer Samuel Johnston Baby recently made a donation of £630 to TinyLife.

Marketing manager, Donna McCullough, said: “We are delighted to support Tiny Life. Samuel Johnston Baby is a family business dedicated to providing a great service to our local community. With charity fund raising severely hit by the Covid pandemic, it seemed an appropriate time for us to try and help a charity which is close to our hearts. We would like to thank everyone who has made a donation.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sarah Wilson from TinyLife added: “Over 2000 babies are born too soon, too small or too sick in Northern Ireland each year. Some arrive as early as 24 weeks, weighing as little as 1lb/454 grams - the same weight as half a bag of sugar.

“The donation from Samuel Johnston Baby and their customers will ensure TinyLife can continue to provide support services so vital for the six families in need every day in Northern Ireland.”

Read More

Read More
TinyLife: Carrickfergus woman helps raise funds for Northern Ireland's only prem...
Northern IrelandTinyLife