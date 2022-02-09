Mallusk retailer Samuel Johnston Baby thanks customers for TinyLife support

Samuel Johnston Baby marketing manager, Donna McCullough with Sarah Wilson from TinyLife and Bella, the office pet.

Long-established nursery retailer Samuel Johnston Baby recently made a donation of £630 to TinyLife.

Marketing manager, Donna McCullough, said: “We are delighted to support Tiny Life. Samuel Johnston Baby is a family business dedicated to providing a great service to our local community. With charity fund raising severely hit by the Covid pandemic, it seemed an appropriate time for us to try and help a charity which is close to our hearts. We would like to thank everyone who has made a donation.”

Sarah Wilson from TinyLife added: “Over 2000 babies are born too soon, too small or too sick in Northern Ireland each year. Some arrive as early as 24 weeks, weighing as little as 1lb/454 grams - the same weight as half a bag of sugar.