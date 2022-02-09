Mallusk retailer Samuel Johnston Baby thanks customers for TinyLife support

Long-established nursery retailer Samuel Johnston Baby recently made a donation of £630 to TinyLife.
Marketing manager, Donna McCullough, said: “We are delighted to support Tiny Life. Samuel Johnston Baby is a family business dedicated to providing a great service to our local community. With charity fund raising severely hit by the Covid pandemic, it seemed an appropriate time for us to try and help a charity which is close to our hearts. We would like to thank everyone who has made a donation.”
Sarah Wilson from TinyLife added: “Over 2000 babies are born too soon, too small or too sick in Northern Ireland each year. Some arrive as early as 24 weeks, weighing as little as 1lb/454 grams - the same weight as half a bag of sugar.
“The donation from Samuel Johnston Baby and their customers will ensure TinyLife can continue to provide support services so vital for the six families in need every day in Northern Ireland.”