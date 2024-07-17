Man (20s) in a 'critical' condition after Whitehead road traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jul 2024, 09:29 BST
A man is in a critical condition after a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Belfast Road, Whitehead, on Tuesday (July 16) night.

In an update to the incident on Wednesday, July 17, Sergeant Watson said: "We received a report at around 9.10pm that a red Ford Fiesta had been involved in a collision. Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time."

Police are appealing for information following a single-vehicle collision at Whitehead. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police are appealing for information following a single-vehicle collision at Whitehead. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
An investigation is ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available, to get in contact on 101, quoting reference number 1666 of 16/07/24.

