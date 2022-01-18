Man (32) accused of attempting to import heroin

Kamil Balicki, of Carndale Meadows, in Ballymena, is alleged to have committed the offence on October 18, 2021.

He is also accused of possessing heroin, cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply; possesion of heroin; producing cocaine; possession of ‘criminal property’.

The charges relate to January 17/18 this year.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

He is also charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, cocaine and amphetamine between May, 2020 and January 17, 2022.

A police officer believed she could connect the defendant to the charges.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from custody in Antrim town.

The accused had the assistance of a Polish interpreter at court.

A defence barrister said no application was being made for bail.

The defendant was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to February 10.

No further details were given to the court but it is understood the charges relate to the seizure of suspected heroin following a proactive policing operation conducted by officers in the Ballymena area when a search of a property resulted in a quantity of suspected cocaine and heroin being seized.

A number of electronic devices and cash were also recovered during the investigation.