Man (38) took his T-shirt off and wanted to fight outside a kebab shop in Lurgan, Craigavon court is told
Peter John Brady, aged 38, from Bayview Park, Gawley’s Gate, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday pleading guilty to disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.
Police were called to a Kebab shop in Edward Street, on September 27 this year where they spotted Brady with no T-shirt.
"He was very intoxicated and agitated. He called one of the officers a d*ck. He was shouting profanities on the street when there were members of the public and young people present,” said a Prosecutor.
Regarding why the police were called, the Prosecutor explained: "He appeared to be interrupting customers and staff. The shop owner took the defendant outside but the defendant took his T-shirt off and wanted to fight.”
When arrested and in the back of the police vehicle he spat inside the car and was further arrested for criminal damage.
Brady’s solicitor Mr Philip Reid said "far too much alcohol” was taken. “What’s clear is that his behaviour wasn’t acceptable. Police have witnessed it in the street. He is clearly far too heavily intoxicated. His behaviour in the police car was also reprehensible.”
Mr Reid said he has dealt with Brady for a number of years and he “does recognise the difficulties he has”, adding his client has gone through treatment in the past.
Describing his language as “reprehensible”, District Judge Michael Ranaghan fined Brady £200 for each offence and ordered him to pay £150 clean up costs as well as the £15 Offender Levy.