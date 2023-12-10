A 45-year-old cyclist has died following a road traffic collision in the Carrickfergus area earlier today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident, involving a car and a cyclists, happened on the New Line area of Carrickfergus on Sunday morning. Police this evening confirmed that a 45 year old man has died.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man dies following collision in Carrickfergus Co Antrim.

-

Sergeant Green said: “Shortly before 9:30am, it was reported that a cyclist and a car were involved in the incident. Sadly the cyclist, from the Newtownabbey area, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The New Line in Carrickfergus which was closed, has since reopened,” said the officer.