Man (45) has died after a road traffic crash involving a cyclist and a car in Carrickfergus
The incident, involving a car and a cyclists, happened on the New Line area of Carrickfergus on Sunday morning. Police this evening confirmed that a 45 year old man has died.
Sergeant Green said: “Shortly before 9:30am, it was reported that a cyclist and a car were involved in the incident. Sadly the cyclist, from the Newtownabbey area, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
“The New Line in Carrickfergus which was closed, has since reopened,” said the officer.
“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 587 10/12/23.”