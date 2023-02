In a renewed appeal for information today (Tuesday), police say they believe Mr Murray (58) left the Larne area on the afternoon of Thursday, February 9, and travelled to Cairnryan via Stenaline Belfast that evening.

“If anyone is able to provide any further information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Murray, we would be extremely grateful and would ask that you ring 101, quoting reference number 2083-100223. We appreciate your help.”