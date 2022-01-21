Man admits breaching Sexual Offences Prevention Order

Kristoffer Noel John Coulter (35), with an address listed as Linenhall Street, is charged in relation to July 20, 2021.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

No further details were given to the court and the case was adjourned to March 10 for a pre-sentence report.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

A press report from 2015 told how the defendant, then with an address in Ballyclare, was “obsessed” with his collection of 7,000 indecent images of children and he received a 21 month sentence. He had admitted a total of 21 charges including making indecent images of children and possessing prohibited images of children.

Despite not being part of the prosecution case against him, Coulter was told by a Crown Court judge that he found it “disturbing” that scores of images of children in their school uniforms which were downloaded from Facebook were also found on Coulter’s computer.

At the 2015 hearing it emerged that Coulter – a former employee of the Belfast health trust – had stored over 7,000 indecent pictures and films of children in a “sophisticated” manner in his computer. Over 100 of the downloaded images were of the most serious category, whilst one of the videos featured a baby. The Crown Court judge spoke of the “physical harm and total degradation of young children” depicted in the images and films, which he said “cannot be tolerated in society.”

A defence lawyer had told the Crown Court that Coulter accepted he had an “unhealthy sexual interest in pornography of this type”.