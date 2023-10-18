Man and woman arrested in connection with missing man Lee Johnston's disappearance are released on bail
A 33-year-old man and 31-year-old woman arrested and questioned by detectives investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Lee Johnston, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
Officers continue to search for Lee and remain keen to receive any information or footage that could assist in locating him.
Anyone with information about Lee should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1782 13/10/23 or online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org