Man arrested after Portadown Facebook live drama due to appear in court

Police have confirmed a man in his 40s arrested on Friday afternoon after an angry crowd gathered outside a property in the Portadown area has now been charged.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Apr 2024, 18:33 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 11:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man is accused of attempted sexual communication with a child and improper use of the public electronic communications network.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said that, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A man in his 40s arrested in the Portadown area on Friday, April 12 has been charged. Picture: PacemakerA man in his 40s arrested in the Portadown area on Friday, April 12 has been charged. Picture: Pacemaker
A man in his 40s arrested in the Portadown area on Friday, April 12 has been charged. Picture: Pacemaker

The man was arrested after dramatic scenes developed when representatives of Warriors for Children - which describes itself as a 'child abuse awareness page, safeguarding children and exposing online predators' - posted Facebook live videos in which a man can be seen answering his door to questions about an alleged sexual offence against a child.

The Facebook live gathered huge interest online with thousands of viewers, comments and people sharing, with some people claiming to be watching from as far away as Australia.

While the entire drama was being streamed live on social media, a crowd also gathered in person outside the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The footage shows police arriving at the scene and after a time, getting access to the property amid angry shouts from the crowd.

After a while the man is seen being led out to a police vehicle, covering his head, while the crowd continue to shout and cheer.

Related topics:PortadownFacebookPSNIAustralia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.