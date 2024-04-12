Man arrested after Portadown Facebook live drama due to appear in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man is accused of attempted sexual communication with a child and improper use of the public electronic communications network.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said that, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A man in his 40s arrested in the Portadown area on Friday, April 12 has been charged. Picture: Pacemaker

The man was arrested after dramatic scenes developed when representatives of Warriors for Children - which describes itself as a 'child abuse awareness page, safeguarding children and exposing online predators' - posted Facebook live videos in which a man can be seen answering his door to questions about an alleged sexual offence against a child.

The Facebook live gathered huge interest online with thousands of viewers, comments and people sharing, with some people claiming to be watching from as far away as Australia.

While the entire drama was being streamed live on social media, a crowd also gathered in person outside the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footage shows police arriving at the scene and after a time, getting access to the property amid angry shouts from the crowd.