A man has been arrested following an incident near the headquarters of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in Coleraine on Tuesday, November 5.

The PSNI said: “Police arrested a 26 year old man on suspicion of a breach of court bail following an incident in the Portstewart Road area of Coleraine on Tuesday 5th November. The man remains in custody at this time.”

A meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council which was taking place at the time was adjourned.