Man caused ‘criminal damage’ to 23 trees

The defendant also pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation by claiming he owned the trees.

The charges relate to July 2019.

A prosecutor said the victim returned home to discover that 23 “birch trees” had been “cut down without his permission”.

She said the total cost to replace the trees was £4,000.

The prosecutor said the man who cut the trees said he had carried out the work for £100 “on the direction of the defendant, whom he believed owned the trees”.

She said the actual owner said the trees were cut down to a height of a “couple of inches”.

Defence barrister Neil Moore told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had already met a “very substantial civil payout” of £4,000 to his neighbour regarding the trees.

The court heard the trees were five years old and made up a 7ft high hedge stretching for over 20 metres.

Mr Moore said the case involved the defendant employing a man to “trim” the hedge and trimming had taken place in previous years.

The defendant appeared at court via a video link from his solicitor’s office.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “Imagine it was your hedge growing for five years and you come home and saw it cut down. It is not a very nice thing to do”.

Mr Moore said it was a “boundary” hedge and added: “I wouldn’t go as far to say ‘neighbourhood wars’ but Mr Heffron accepts that he was in the wrong.

“He has paid a very substantial penalty for that and one hopes that with the passage of some time, not only will the hedge resume to its former glory, one hopes that the relationship between both of these people will get back to that stage also.”

The lawyer claimed the trees were cut down to “allow re-growth”.

Judge Broderick told the defendant: “I take a dim view of this because this was your neighbour’s property and it is not something where you can just take your money and go out and get six or seven ft trees, you would have to re-plant the saplings and watch them grow and that would take at least five years.

“It is a serous thing to interfere with your neighbour’s property so blatantly”.