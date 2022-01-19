Man complained to police about ‘arresting me for sticking up for myself’

Details were outlined by a prosecutor at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Stephen Purdy (36), of Hazelwood Drive, admitted charges of assaulting police, resisting an officer, being disorderly at Greenmount Avenue in Ballymena and possession of cannabis.

A prosecutor said the at 7.20pm on June 19 last year police were tasked by town centre CCTV operators to a report of an assault outside the Fairhill Bar in Ballymena.

When Purdy saw police he ran off down Hill Street and was chased and detained at Greenmount Avenue where he smelt of cannabis and was intoxicated. He was searched and cannabis found. When handcuffed he became aggressive and lunged towards officers. He kicked out striking an officer on the shin causing bruising and stiffness.

Purdy repeatedly shouted and swore at police and whilst being put in a police vehicle he kicked another officer in the face, causing pain but no lasting injury.

Whilst being taken to Antrim Police Station Purdy continued to be aggressive, lashing out with his head and legs towards officers, requiring him to be restrained for the majority of the journey.

The prosecutor said: “Whilst waiting for entry to custody he stated: ‘Arresting me for sticking up for myself against two foreigners, not even from this country, the whole country is taken over by them.’

The prosecutor said a member of the public alleged that during the initial incident outside the pub Purdy had attempted to punch them but missed.

The court heard charges of common assault previously had been withdrawn.

The prosecutor said the defendant, who had a previous record, said he used cannabis to “self-medicate”.

A defence lawyer said the defendant claimed he had been acting in “self defence” and added that two common assault charges were “dismissed for lack of prosecution evidence”.

The barrister said Purdy would take issue with a suggestion from prosecutors that there was a “hate crime” element to the case.

The lawyer added: “He may have some views on foreigners and may have expressed those, whilst he was drunk, to police but that isn’t an offence on its own.”

District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned sentencing until March 29.