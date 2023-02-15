Register
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Antrim

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Co Antrim.

By Valerie Martin
43 minutes ago

Police are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage relating to the incident which happened in the Randalstown Road area of Antrim on Tuesday night (February 14).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a man in his 40s has sadly died following a collision in Antrim on Tuesday, February 14.

"The man, a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle in the Randalstown Road area just after 10pm. The road, which was closed for some time, has now reopened.”

Randalstown Road, Antrim. Picture: Google

An investigation is underway and Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 2070 of 14/02/23.

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

