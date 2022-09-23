Man dies after collision in Ballygowan

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “The collision, which was reported just before 7.30 am this morning, Friday, September 23rd occurred on the Moneyreagh Road.

“ Police attended the scene, where, sadly the driver was pronounced dead. The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are asking witnesses who may have been in the area from 11pm on Thursday, September 22nd until 7.30 am this morning, or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 260 – 23/09/22.”