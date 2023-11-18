A man has died following an early morning road traffic collision on Saturday.

Two other people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash in Katesbridge in Co Down.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin of the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 12.30am on Saturday, November 18, police received a report of a single vehicle collision on the Circular Road.

"Officers provided first aid alongside colleagues from other emergency services but sadly the man, a front seat passenger in a grey Volkswagen Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision in Katesbridge. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).

"The driver of the vehicle has been taken to hospital for treatment along with a second passenger.

"Officers closed the road for a time as enquiries were conducted at the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.