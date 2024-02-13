Register
Man dies and wife is seriously ill after Co Armagh crash between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn

A man has died and a woman remains very ill after a serious road traffic crash in Co Armagh.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:20 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 17:38 GMT
The emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the Cornascriebe Road between Hamiltonsbawn and Tandragee.

Independent Cllr Paul Berry, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said this evening that he is shocked and saddened to hear the news. Cllr Berry said he knew the elderly man who has died very well. “His passing will be a big loss to the community,” said Mr Berry, who added that the man’s wife is very ill in hospital.

"I am shocked and saddened at the loss of this man whom I know exceptionally well. I have known him and his family all my life. He is a man, who without question, whose passing will be a big loss to the community. My thoughts and prayers are with their family and with all who have been affected by this tragedy.”

Earlier a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn, is closed in both directions following a two vehicle road traffic collision. Diversions are in place.”

