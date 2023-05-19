Man dies and woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Co Antrim

A man has died after a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Antrim on Friday afternoon (May 19).

The collision took place on the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle.

Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 12.10pm of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

"Officers, along with colleagues from other emergency services, attended. Sadly, a man, aged 62, passed away at the scene.

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle. Picture: Google

"A woman aged in her 70s has been taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

"The Moyarget Road currently remains closed to motorists at this time and is likely to remain so for a considerable period of time.

"Please avoid the area where possible and seek an alternative route for your journey.