Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Man dies and woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Co Antrim

A man has died after a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Antrim on Friday afternoon (May 19).

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th May 2023, 22:25 BST

The collision took place on the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle.

Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 12.10pm of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

"Officers, along with colleagues from other emergency services, attended. Sadly, a man, aged 62, passed away at the scene.

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle. Picture: GooglePolice have confirmed that a man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle. Picture: Google
Police have confirmed that a man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle. Picture: Google
Most Popular

"A woman aged in her 70s has been taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

"The Moyarget Road currently remains closed to motorists at this time and is likely to remain so for a considerable period of time.

"Please avoid the area where possible and seek an alternative route for your journey.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or have any dash cam footage, or information which could assist us with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit 101, and quote reference number 765 of 19/05/23.”

Related topics:PolicePSNI