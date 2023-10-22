The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed a man has passed away following a house fire in Co Antrim.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at a property in Ballymoney in the early hours of Saturday.

Alan O’Neill, Group Commander, NIFRS, said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who has sadly died following a house fire in Ballymoney yesterday morning.

"On Saturday, October 21 at 02:49am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a semi-detached house on Coleraine Road, Ballymoney.

"Two crews from Ballymoney and Coleraine fire stations attended the incident and rescued two people in their 70s. Tragically a man died at the scene, despite best efforts by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and firefighters.