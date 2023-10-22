Register
Man dies following early morning house fire in Ballymoney

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed a man has passed away following a house fire in Co Antrim.
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at a property in Ballymoney in the early hours of Saturday.

Alan O’Neill, Group Commander, NIFRS, said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who has sadly died following a house fire in Ballymoney yesterday morning.

"On Saturday, October 21 at 02:49am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a semi-detached house on Coleraine Road, Ballymoney.

A man has tragically died following a house fire in Ballymoney.A man has tragically died following a house fire in Ballymoney.
"Two crews from Ballymoney and Coleraine fire stations attended the incident and rescued two people in their 70s. Tragically a man died at the scene, despite best efforts by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and firefighters.

“The fire was extinguished and crews left the incident at 4.29am. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but we believe it was an accidental fire”.

