Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died following a fire at a residential property in the Pines area of Cookstown in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 4.00am police received a report that a fire had started at a property in the area.Investigations into the sudden death and to determine the cause of the fire are now underway.

Anyone with information that can assist police with their enquiries is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 159 of 30/11/22.

A report can also be made online using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form which is available on its website.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to get in touch with them.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said the community was shocked and extended his sympathy to the man’s family circle.

"It is tragic that something like this should happen, particularly at this time of the year coming up to Christmas. I would just like to express my condolences to family and friends.”