The incident happened in the Smith Street area on Tuesday evening (August 2).

The man was the driver of a blue BMW Z3 which was in collision with a HGV lorry shortly after 5pm.

Officers from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit are asking for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to get in touch. They can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1330 02/08/22.

Smith Street, Moneymore. Picture: Google