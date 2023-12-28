Man dies six days after collision between car and motorcycle
and live on Freeview channel 276
The crash, which took place in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast, was reported to police at around 9.20pm on Friday, December 22.
Sergeant McIvor, from the PSNI Collison Investigation Unit, confirmed on Thursday evening that a young man had passed away and urged anyone who could help police with their enquiries to come forward.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment at the time, but has since sadly passed away.
"Our investigation is at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1915 of 22/12/23.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”