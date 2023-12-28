A man has died following a collision between a car and a motorbike last week.

The crash, which took place in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast, was reported to police at around 9.20pm on Friday, December 22.

Sergeant McIvor, from the PSNI Collison Investigation Unit, confirmed on Thursday evening that a young man had passed away and urged anyone who could help police with their enquiries to come forward.

"An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment at the time, but has since sadly passed away.

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision on the Antrim Road in Belfast on December 22. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Our investigation is at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1915 of 22/12/23.