Man ‘impersonated a police officer’

Ryan Corry (41), of Lisnahilt Road near Broughshane, had previously denied charges of ‘impersonation of a police officer’ and ‘harassment’ but was convicted after a contest.

The particulars of the ‘police officer’ charge were that Corry ‘with intent to deceive, impersonated a member of the police force, or makes a statement or did an act calculated falsely to suggest that he was such a member’.

The charges relate to May, 2021.

editorial image

The case had been adjourned to January 13 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

The defendant was in court and District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “I remember this case now, he was impersonating a police officer and harassment of the school prinicipal. He seems to have very fixed views in life”.

The full facts of the case were not outlined at court this week.

The case has been adjourned to February 10.