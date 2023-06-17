A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being injured in a quad bike incident on the outskirts of Ballyclare.

Police are appealing for information following the single vehicle road traffic collision in the Moss Road area of Ballyclare on Saturday 17 evening (June 17).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The collision happened at approximately 5.10pm and one man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dashccam or doorbell footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1265 of 17/06/23.

The Moss Road junction with Ballygowan Road outside Ballyclare. Credit: Google

A section of road was closed on Saturday evening between the junction of Moss Road and Ballygowan Road.