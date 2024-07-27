Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lurgan man has lost his life in a tragic farm accident.

The incident happened on a farm at Ballynery North Road, Lurgan, on Friday (July 26) night and is understood to have involved a bale which fell on the man who was aged in his 50s.

He is a well known local farmer and his family also runs shops in Co Down and Co Armagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed they received a report of the sudden death of a man aged in his 50s in the Ballynery North Road area of Lurgan on Friday evening, July 26.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Councillor Kyle Savage, said the community is shocked at the tragic news of the man’s passing. He said the whole family are well known and respected in the area and have shops in three local towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I have known this man and his family for a long number of years and my thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time. He was a married man with children.

“It is just terrible what has happened and everyone is thinking of them as they try to come to terms with this.”