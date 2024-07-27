Man in his 50s dies in Lurgan farm tragedy

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2024, 16:08 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2024, 16:21 BST
A Lurgan man has lost his life in a tragic farm accident.

The incident happened on a farm at Ballynery North Road, Lurgan, on Friday (July 26) night and is understood to have involved a bale which fell on the man who was aged in his 50s.

He is a well known local farmer and his family also runs shops in Co Down and Co Armagh.

Police have confirmed they received a report of the sudden death of a man aged in his 50s in the Ballynery North Road area of Lurgan on Friday evening, July 26.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident. Photo: PacemakerEmergency services attended the scene of the incident. Photo: Pacemaker
Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Councillor Kyle Savage, said the community is shocked at the tragic news of the man’s passing. He said the whole family are well known and respected in the area and have shops in three local towns.

He added: “I have known this man and his family for a long number of years and my thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time. He was a married man with children.

“It is just terrible what has happened and everyone is thinking of them as they try to come to terms with this.”

This latest farm tragedy occurred on the final day of the annual Farm Safety Week, which again highlighted that farming is one of the most dangerous occupations in the UK.

