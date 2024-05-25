Man in his 60s dies after traffic collision on Newry Road, Poyntzpass

By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2024, 11:16 BST
Updated 25th May 2024, 13:39 BST
Police have confirmed a man aged in his 60s has died after a traffic collision on the Newry Road, Poyntzpass, on Friday (May 24) evening.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles, shortly after 6.30pm. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“Sadly, the driver of grey coloured Peugeot 207 died at the scene due to his injuries. There are no reports of any other serious injuries at this time.

Police are appealing for information following the road tragedy. Credit: National WorldPolice are appealing for information following the road tragedy. Credit: National World
“The Newry Road, which remained closed on Saturday (May 25) morning, has now reopened to traffic.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the collision, and Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any mobile or dash cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1447 of 24/05/24.”

