Police have confirmed a man aged in his 60s has died after a traffic collision on the Newry Road, Poyntzpass, on Friday (May 24) evening.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles, shortly after 6.30pm. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“Sadly, the driver of grey coloured Peugeot 207 died at the scene due to his injuries. There are no reports of any other serious injuries at this time.

Police are appealing for information following the road tragedy. Credit: National World

“The Newry Road, which remained closed on Saturday (May 25) morning, has now reopened to traffic.