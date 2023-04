A man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in the Cookstown area.

The Drum Road in Cookstown has reopened following the collision on Thursday evening (April 20). It had been closed in both directions and motorists asked to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed in the early hours of Friday morning that the road had reopened.

"One man has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries,” he said.