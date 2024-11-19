Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friends and colleagues of a young Co Tyrone man who died in a work-related accident at Cookstown last week, are invited to his wake on Wednesday.

Mr 'Asma' Belo Diogo from Dunavon Park, Dungannon, died suddenly on November 13 following an accident at Trade Mouldings Ltd, Sandholes Road, Cookstown.

Mr Diogo is described as "a loving father, son, brother, partner and friend."

A death notice from Holmes of Dungannon reads: "Friends and colleagues of Belo are welcome at Holmes of Dungannon on Wednesday 20th between 5pm - 7:30 pm.

Mr 'Asma' Belo Diogo died suddenly in a workplace accident at Cookstown. Credit: Holmes of Dungannon

"Will be loved and remembered always by all those who knew, loved and worked with him.

"‘Life can change in the blink of an eye, but love is eternal."

In a statement following his death last Wednesday, the Directors of Trade Mouldings LTD said: "It’s with great sadness that we have to report there has been a fatal accident involving one of our employees in our factory this morning.

"Our condolences are with his immediate family at this time.

"The incident is currently under investigation by the police and HSE.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and work colleagues at this difficult time."