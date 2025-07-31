A man, who was involved in a work place incident in Portadown, was taken to Craigavon Hospital with ‘serious’ injuries.

It is understood the incident happened in the Moy Road area of Portadown. The NI Health and Safety Executive is aware of the incident and is making enquiries.

The NI Air Ambulance attended a workplace incident on the Moy Road, Portadown, Co Armagh on Tuesday July 29, 2025. The NI Ambulance Service took one man to Craigavon Area Hospital

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 11.58am on Tuesday July 29 about an incident in the Moy Road area of Portadown.

One Emergency Ambulance, 1 Rapid Response Paramedic and the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS team on board, were also tasked to attend.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at scene, one patient has been taken to the Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance,” said the spokesperson for the NIAS.

A spokesperson for the NI Health and Safety Executive said: “HSENI is aware of an incident in the Moy Road area of Portadown on Tuesday, and is making enquiries.”