Man rushed to hospital after work place incident in Portadown, Co Armagh
It is understood the incident happened in the Moy Road area of Portadown. The NI Health and Safety Executive is aware of the incident and is making enquiries.
-
-
A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 11.58am on Tuesday July 29 about an incident in the Moy Road area of Portadown.
One Emergency Ambulance, 1 Rapid Response Paramedic and the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS team on board, were also tasked to attend.
"Following assessment and initial treatment at scene, one patient has been taken to the Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance,” said the spokesperson for the NIAS.
A spokesperson for the NI Health and Safety Executive said: “HSENI is aware of an incident in the Moy Road area of Portadown on Tuesday, and is making enquiries.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.