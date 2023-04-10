Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Enniskeen area.
A PSNI spokesperson said officers received a report at approximately 2.55pm of a fire at an apartment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Officers along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the blaze was extinguished.
"One man was taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire and anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1025 of 09/04/23.