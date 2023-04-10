A man is currently being treated in hospital for injuries he sustained in a fire in Craigavon on Easter Sunday.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Enniskeen area.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers received a report at approximately 2.55pm of a fire at an apartment.

Officers along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the blaze was extinguished.

Emergency services responded to a report of a fire at an apartment in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon on Easter Sunday afternoon.

"One man was taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

