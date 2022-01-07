Man spoken to by police after car crashed told officers he had ‘too much’ alcohol

Gerard Anthony Graham, of Demesne Avenue, then became aggressive with police at the scene and at a police station and when charged he replied “F--k off”.

He came to police attention at 9pm on October 10, 2021.

Police found him in the driver seat still with his seat belt on.

editorial image

There was a strong smell of liquor and he was slurring his speech.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the incident had been a “big, big, wake-up call” for the defendant who has abstained from alcohol and has been engaging with various agencies.

The lawyer said the defendant was “relieved” no other road users had been impacted.

Mr Ballentine said the defendant had been on a trip to a fast food carryout and after the collision had “waited for police to arrive”.

He said the defendant was “very remorseful”.