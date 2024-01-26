Man taken to hospital following emergency incident in Cave Hill area of Belfast
A man has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a concern for safety incident in north Belfast on Friday afternoon.
Police and emergency services colleagues attended the incident in the Cave Hill area and the public were asked to stay away.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that a man had been taken to hospital.
" Police would like to thank all of the partner agencies involved in their collaborative working during this incident,” the spokesperson added.